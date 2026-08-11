Stellantis profit per vehicle hits rock bottom: just $544 compared with $4,757 at Mercedes

Stellantis returned to positive operating profitability in the first half of 2026, but the amount it earns per vehicle remains extremely low compared with the industry’s strongest performers. A recent analysis of 15 global automakers calculated Stellantis’ average EBIT at just $544 per vehicle sold, highlighting an improvement from 2025 without closing the enormous gap to premium manufacturers.

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Stellantis returns to profit but makes only $544 per vehicle

Mercedes-Benz topped the ranking at approximately $4,757 per vehicle, while BMW generated around $3,626. The comparison requires some context, however. Mercedes and BMW operate primarily in the premium market, where higher transaction prices, expensive options and stronger pricing power generally create greater opportunities for higher margins.

Stellantis manages a much broader portfolio ranging from mass-market brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall to Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Its overall profitability therefore reflects very different vehicle prices, markets and brand performances.

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The roughly $544 generated per vehicle still represents a significant turnaround. Stellantis had posted a negative result in the comparable 2025 period. Cost reductions, restructuring measures and improvements in pricing and product mix helped push the company back into positive territory during the first six months of 2026.

Stellantis’ own financial results also show the recovery. First-half net profit reached €670 million compared with a €2.26 billion loss a year earlier, while adjusted operating income increased to €1.73 billion. Its adjusted operating margin improved from 0.7% to 2.1%.

The profitability squeeze extends across much of the auto industry. Average EBIT per vehicle among the 15 manufacturers analyzed fell 16%, from roughly $1,626 to $1,370. Their combined operating profit dropped 17.5% to €35.6 billion, while revenue declined only 1.4%. The average EBIT margin fell from 3.5% to 3.3%.

Intense price competition in China, US tariffs and the cost of transforming EV portfolios, software operations and manufacturing structures continue to put pressure on automakers. The study expects those challenges to persist during the second half of 2026.

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Returning to positive territory marks a meaningful improvement for Stellantis, but an operating profit of just $544 per vehicle still leaves little room to absorb additional pressure. The next few reporting periods will show whether cost reductions and a stronger product mix can turn the rebound into a more durable recovery in profitability.