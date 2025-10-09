Stellantis Pro One: Vigo plant produces 2 million units of the latest generation of Compact Vans

Production of the latest generation of the Peugeot Rifter/Partner, Citroën Berlingo/Berlingo Van, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life/Cargo, and Fiat Doblò/Doblò Van began in 2018 at Stellantis Vigo’s System 2, which manufactures both thermal and electric versions.

Each day, 1,200 units of these light commercial vehicles are produced at the plant. They are specifically designed to be a mobility solution for individuals and businesses and are shipped to over 70 markets worldwide.

Vigo plant: 2 million units latest generation of Compact Vans

Vigo, October 7, 2025 – Stellantis Pro One, the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit of Stellantis, announces that the Vigo plant has just surpassed the production of 2 million units of the latest generation of light commercial vehicles from the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel/Vauxhall, and Fiat brands. This marks a new milestone for these models, which are specifically designed to serve as mobility solutions for individuals, professionals and businesses. The two-millionth vehicle was a passenger version of the Citroën Berlingo.

This generation of the Peugeot Rifter/Partner, Citroën Berlingo/Berlingo Van, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life/Cargo, and Fiat Doblò/Doblò Van began mass production in 2018 at System 2 of the plant. Currently, 1,200 units of these vehicles are produced daily and sold in over 70 markets worldwide. All models are manufactured in both passenger and commercial versions.

Since 2021, the plant has also been producing 100% electric versions of these models, equipped with an 18-module, 50 kWh lithium-ion battery.

With the presence of Emanuele Cappellano, Global Head of Stellantis Pro One, a commemorative photo was taken at the plant with the vehicles, featuring the Vigo Plant Director José Luis Alonso Mosquera, the Management Team, and a group of employees.

The Peugeot Rifter/Partner, Citroën Berlingo/Berlingo Van, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life/Cargo, and Fiat Doblò/Doblò Van stand out for their versatility, with versions, silhouettes, and transformations designed to meet a wide range of uses and needs, both for professionals and private users. A total of 6.5 million vehicles from this series, across three different generations (M49/59, B9, and K9, according to their industrial codes), have been produced at the Vigo plant since 1996.

The Stellantis Vigo plant specializes in the production of commercial vehicles. Since it began operations in 1958, it has manufactured over 16 million vehicles, of which 8.2 million are light commercial vehicles—representing 51% of the plant’s total production volume. It also has extensive experience in electric vehicle manufacturing, which began in 1995 with the iconic Citroën C15.

The Peugeot Rifter/Partner, Citroën Berlingo/Berlingo Van, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life/Cargo, and Fiat Doblò/Doblò Van are the best-selling models in the European Union in the light commercial vehicle segment. With 137,000 units sold so far this year, they hold a 49% market share.

Emanuele Cappellano, Global Head of Stellantis Pro One: “It is an honor to participate in this event, which reaffirms the strong leadership of the light commercial vehicles from the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands manufactured in Vigo. The long-standing history of these models at the Vigo plant reflects the excellent work carried out by the teams over the years and their strong commitment to quality and efficiency. With their powertrain portfolio, which includes both traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and fully electric battery vehicles (BEV), we can ensure sustainable mobility while offering customers a complete range of solutions tailored to every driving need”.

José Luis Alonso Mosquera, Director of Stellantis Vigo: “We are very proud to have reached the production of two million Peugeot Rifter/Partner, Citroën Berlingo/Berlingo Van, Opel/Vauxhall Combo Life/Cargo and Fiat Doblò/Doblò Van vehicles, which have been fundamental in the transformation of the plant. Vigo is a benchmark in the production of commercial vehicles, both thermal and electric, and this milestone motivates us to continue improving and surpassing ourselves every day.”

The industrialization project for the light and multipurpose commercial vehicles produced in Vigo was supported by the Consellería de Economía e Industria of the Xunta de Galicia, through the Axencia Galega de Innovación.