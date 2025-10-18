Stellantis presents “Stellantis Philanthropy,” set to expand globally

The program starts in Italy and envisages internationalization that will involve all countries around the world where there is a Stellantis plant.

With the “Stellantis Philanthropy” program, the Company is bringing together for the first time initiatives dedicated to the communities in which it operates:

Supporting education and guidance programs aimed at reducing school dropout rates

Engaging and empowering employees in volunteering through the Stellantis Motor Citizens initiative

Rewarding excellence and promoting the development of future talent with the Stellantis Student Awards initiative

The Stellantis Philanthropy

The Stellantis Philanthropy program, which brings together for the first time initiatives dedicated to the communities in which it operates, was presented today in Turin at the Future Days event, the national science and technology (STEM) orientation program supported by Stellantis in collaboration with Next Level.

The Italian project is based on three main actions:

promotes STEM discovery and engagement programs co-designed with teachers, science communicators, local businesses, and university researchers

offers mentoring and personalized case management to the most vulnerable students, accompanying them on paths of orientation and helping them focus on their skills and aspirations

introduces an innovative EduCoach program, which will help 60 teachers improve their educational practices and respond to the growing needs of their students



Launched in the suburbs of Turin on the initiative of Next-Level, a third sector organization that has been promoting the right to education since 2014 through innovative and interdisciplinary teaching methods for primary and secondary schools, the Future Days project almost naturally found support from Stellantis, which has committed to a three-year plan.

Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer, said, “Stellantis Philanthropy reflects who we are and what we believe in. By bringing our Philanthropy, Motor Citizens, and Student Awards initiatives together under a single shared identity, we are confirming our deep commitment to empowering people and supporting education and social progress in all regions. It’s about acting with purpose, remaining humble, and truly making a difference, together.”

Future Days focuses on education and guidance with the aim of combating early school leaving and helping students discover the professions of the future, wherever there is a Stellantis plant in the world.

This is an innovative orientation program dedicated to STEM subjects, created to bring together the local area, schools, institutions, and the world of work in a single integrated system.

The goal is to create a new educational ecosystem that, to date, has involved 2,500 students in 28 schools across six Italian regions where Stellantis operates, with the support of 150 trained teachers and 95 employees volunteering through the Stellantis Motor Citizens program, who have donated over 500 hours of their time.

Key points of the Turin stage

The protagonists of the Turin event were 700 boys and girls from seven schools, who met with over 30 professionals from the worlds of business, sports, communications, and creativity in a sort of Business Speed Date, which was brief, interactive, and factual. They all gathered to answer a simple yet decisive question: how did you find your dream job?

The day, hosted by Fabio De Vivo (Radio 101), also featured moments of collective inspiration and intergenerational dialogue, with the active participation of Antonella Bruno (Managing Director of Stellantis Italia), Jean Philippe Imparato (CEO of Maserati), the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and Elena Chiorino (Vice President of the Piedmont Region), among others.

The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, also showed his support with a live video greeting.

The event was also attended by the children of employees who had been awarded Stellantis Student Awards, a global scholarship program that the company has been running for over 30 years. They were actively involved in the workshop activities with the aim of conveying the passion and need to be an active part of the community. In the afternoon, they were asked to replicate the workshop activities with the children of middle school employees, thus creating a virtuous circle from generation to generation.

Stellantis and Next Level thus confirm their commitment to combating early school leaving in Italy, a phenomenon that is still prevalent today: suffice it to say that only 6% of students from families with low levels of education go on to obtain a university degree, while the latest INVALSI 2025 data confirm a significant skills gap in Italian and mathematics, with over 40% of students in southern Italy below the minimum levels.