Stellantis plans to triple Hemi output as demand for V8s remains strong

Tim Kuniskis’ return at the helm of Ram has marked a major shift in priorities, especially when it comes to powertrains. The idea of abandoning the V8 for good, which once seemed inevitable, has gradually lost ground.

At the Saltillo plant in Mexico, Hemi engine production has already resumed. The 5.7-, 6.4- and 6.2-liter V8s now roll off the line alongside the newer Hurricane six-cylinder, the engine originally meant to replace the V8 entirely. Reality, however, has turned out to be more complex than expected.

Hemi V8 output to rise in 2026 as Ram rebalances its engine strategy

Kuniskis admitted as much in an interview with Mopar Insiders. According to the Ram CEO, 2026 will finally provide clear answers about real market demand. “This year we’ll go past 100,000 units,” he said. “That’s when we’ll start to understand what real demand for this engine actually looks like.”

That marks a major shift compared to 2024, when total Hemi production hovered around 30,000 units, with some engines left unsold. Those figures, Kuniskis now says, no longer reflect actual customer interest.

Next year will also help determine how much space each powertrain truly deserves. For the first time, the comparison between the Hurricane six-cylinder and the V8 will depend on buyers rather than corporate strategy. “2026 will tell us what the real split between the T6 and the Hemi looks like,” Kuniskis explained. “I still believe the T6 is a great engine, but when people drive both back to back, the share choosing the Hemi could land around 35 percent.”

That estimate has sparked debate inside the industry. Some view it as optimistic, while others believe it may even underestimate the appeal of the V8. Kuniskis himself acknowledges the mixed reactions.

Beyond the numbers, however, Ram’s message is clear. In recent years, many customers felt the brand limited their choices, especially as it pushed toward newer powertrains. That frustration now drives the company’s new direction.

“People were upset because they didn’t have options,” Kuniskis said. “No one likes being forced into a decision. They want to choose. They want to decide whether they want the standard six-cylinder, the more powerful version, or the Hemi.”

That philosophy will shape Ram’s lineup going forward. The brand no longer wants to force a single solution but instead allow multiple powertrains to coexist, letting the market decide which ones deserve to stay. For Ram, 2026 will serve as the real test, and for the first time in years, the V8 no longer looks like a relic of the past, but a key part of the brand’s future.