Stellantis patents new multi-speed gearbox technology for EVs

An innovative patent filed by Stellantis in 2023 and made public by the USPTO on February 27, 2025, opens new perspectives in the electric mobility sector. At the center of the invention is an advanced system that integrates a second gear into transmission modules for electric motors, marking a significant shift toward more performant vehicles with greater range.

The true revolution lies in the gear-shifting technology, which uses a sophisticated magnetic fluid rich in ferrous particles sensitive to magnetic fields. This innovative approach would allow more precise and rapid movements of the transmission shafts compared to traditional hydraulic systems, ensuring smoother transitions between gears.

The scope of application described in the document extends beyond purely electric vehicles, embracing the entire range of electrified vehicles, including hybrid models such as the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Jeep’s 4xe series. The implementation of a dedicated two-speed transmission within a hybrid system is already evident in the sophisticated configurations adopted by Mercedes-Benz for some of its high-performance plug-in hybrid AMG models.

This project is part of a broader research path, as demonstrated by a previous Stellantis patent published in January 2024, which was oriented toward off-road applications and based on a different activation mechanism.

In the current automotive landscape, the Porsche Taycan represents the benchmark for the use of multi-speed transmissions in production electric vehicles, a solution that optimizes both performance and energy efficiency. Mercedes is also moving in this direction with concrete plans for its future models, and Lucid has already legally protected similar technology.

Volkswagen has a different view, having explicitly chosen not to pursue this technological direction. Particularly against the trend appears to be Honda’s strategy, engaged in developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, complete with a clutch pedal, in an attempt to win over traditional automobile purists with its future Series 0, an approach that is generating considerable interest among industry professionals.