Stellantis patents manual transmission designed to prevent mistakes

Stellantis has filed a new patent in Germany that could forever change the manual transmission. The idea is to prevent drivers from engaging the wrong gear, protecting the engine from potential damage, reducing fuel consumption, and at the same time making life easier for new drivers or those with less experience.

The system works through a network of sensors that monitor speed, throttle position, and the selected gear. A software processes the data in real time and blocks overly aggressive downshifts or gear changes that would strain the engine. For example, if a driver tries to shift into third gear at too high a speed, the lever locks. The same happens if fifth gear is attempted at 20 mph. The system could even detect when the car is cornering to prevent maneuvers that might compromise stability.

Unlike an automatic transmission, however, this project does not remove the pleasure of using a clutch. The pedal remains, but with this system it helps prevent the most common mistakes. This way, costly damage and poor driving habits, such as driving constantly at low revs, which clogs valves and filters, can be avoided.

In addition, data shows many drivers don’t actually know which gear is best in certain situations. This system could even have an educational effect, correcting common errors and making the use of a manual gearbox more intuitive.

Still, some argue it shouldn’t even be called a “manual transmission.” Purists may frown, but Stellantis seems to want to offer a middle ground between the manual, still highly valued in Europe, and the automatic, which is more convenient in urban environments. It remains to be seen whether the group will bring this transmission to its production cars.