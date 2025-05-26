Stellantis patents groundbreaking retractable cart system

Stellantis has obtained a new patent that could introduce one of the most ingenious solutions of recent years for cargo area organization. Approved last May 22nd by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent filed in November 2023 describes an extractable system designed to integrate directly into a vehicle’s rear floor.

Stellantis patents an extractable cart: practicality and versatility for the cargo area

The idea is as simple as it is functional: a cart equipped with wheels, retractable legs and folding sides, capable of sliding out of the bed or trunk to transform into a mobile platform. Among the planned options are also modular containers, tool drawers and, in the more advanced versions, a small electric propulsion system with integrated battery that would allow the cart to move autonomously.

The system is designed to adapt to different types of compartments: from the classic rear trunk to pickup beds, up to the frunk of electric models. Side guides allow the cart to slide and lock in position, while the legs fold inside the base to occupy minimum space when not in use. A foldable version is also planned for vehicles with more compact dimensions.

This solution could become a strong point in future Jeep, Ram, Dodge or Chrysler models. In line with Stellantis‘ philosophy of offering increasingly functional and work-oriented vehicles, the system promises to combine daily practicality and technical innovation. If it actually makes it to production, it could prove to be one of those functions that, once tried, become indispensable.