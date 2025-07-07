Stellantis patents a biometric vehicle access system

Stellantis has obtained a new patent approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 1, 2025, for a technology that could end up on the group’s future cars. It’s an advanced biometric vehicle access system designed to offer greater security and convenience without the need for keys or smartphones.

Stellantis patents an innovative biometric vehicle access system without the need for keys or smartphones

This technology allows the driver to unlock the car simply through facial recognition. To activate the system, it’s sufficient to interact with the door handle by performing a specific sequence of movements. At that point, a camera integrated in the vehicle captures the face image and compares it with the biometric data of authorized users. If the face matches, the car opens. A solution already present on many latest-generation smartphones.

It’s a solution designed to simplify the daily experience, useful in unexpected situations such as losing keys or when the smartphone battery is dead. Additionally, the system allows configuring multiple user profiles, ideal for families or those who share the vehicle.

Stellantis has also thought about energy efficiency, as the system remains inactive until the moment of use, minimizing battery consumption when the car is parked. Everything is managed through a protected cloud platform, which ensures fast and secure data processing via wireless connection.

On a technical level, Stellantis has designed this solution to adapt to components already present on the group’s vehicles, such as ADAS cameras and standard handles, making integration simple and accessible.

The first taste of this technology was seen on the Chrysler Halcyon concept car, but now, with the official patent, it’s realistic to expect the introduction of this system on future models from brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler. However, Stellantis has not yet indicated when large-scale production will arrive.