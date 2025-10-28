Stellantis participates in the eighth edition of the Brazilian Mechanics Congress with its Parts and Services division

Stellantis sponsors the event for the fourth consecutive year and reinforces its commitment to the aftermarket

The event will be attended by the brands Mopar, bproauto, and Circular Autopeças, which are part of the Stellantis aftermarket ecosystem.

With the support of Mopar, this edition marks the debut of a new season of the “Battle of the Mechanic.”

SÃO PAULO, October 24, 2025 – Stellantis will be present for the fourth consecutive year at the Brazilian Mechanics Congress, one of the country’s most important events dedicated to the aftermarket. The eighth edition will be held on October 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, and is expected to bring together over 9,000 participants over 10 hours of programming.

Renowned for bringing together the industry’s leading names and brands, the Congress provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships with independent repairers and share technical knowledge through 57 conferences, 40 stands, six technical booths, and five practical booths.

“Participating in the Brazilian Mechanics Congress is a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationship with repairers and reaffirm Stellantis’ commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability in the aftermarket. Through the Mopar, bproauto, and Circular Autopeças brands, we offer a complete ecosystem of solutions that supports customers at every stage of the vehicle’s life cycle, from maintenance to renewal,” said Paulo Solti, Vice President of Parts and Services for South America at Stellantis.

Stellantis aftermarket ecosystem

In this edition, Stellantis strengthens its presence with the Mopar, bproauto, and Circular Autopeças brands, which together make up the company’s aftermarket ecosystem. With the motto “Those who understand cars trust those who offer all the solutions,” the company emphasizes its commitment to supporting customers at every stage of the vehicle’s life cycle.

In addition to activations and technical content, the Stellantis stand will host an exhibition of vehicles and demonstrations aimed at training industry professionals. The space will also showcase initiatives from bproauto, Circular Autopeças, and Mopar, highlighting the breadth of the company’s ecosystem. During the event, visitors will be able to see the newly launched models up close, such as the 7-seater Citroën Aircross XTR, the Peugeot 2008 Hybrid, the Fiat Pulse Impetus Hybrid, the Fiat Titano Ranch, and the Jeep Commander Blackhawk, reinforcing Stellantis’ commitment to innovation, technology, and an increasingly diversified portfolio.

Brand highlights

Mopar, Stellantis’ global brand for original parts and accessories, is one of the attractions at this year’s event, sponsoring the new season of “Batalha do Mecânico,” a competition inspired by automotive reality shows. During the event, participants will be able to test their knowledge and skills in real time, competing for exclusive prizes. The event will also be visible on the brand’s official Instagram profile: @mopardobrasil.

bproauto is participating in the Congress for the third consecutive year, presenting its extensive multi-brand portfolio, which includes thousands of applications in various categories of spare parts, lubricants, and a new line of accessories. In addition to the exhibition, the brand will present the technical content “The science of lubrication: how to choose the right oil for every engine” at 3:10 p.m. at the Stellantis stand.

Circular Autopeças is taking advantage of the event to reinforce its new positioning with the recently opened Vehicle Dismantling Center (CDV), which stands out as the first initiative for the legal dismantling of cars promoted by an automaker in Latin America. This year’s event will feature an exhibition of spare parts, highlighting Stellantis’ commitment to the circular economy and the importance of responsible reuse of automotive components.

Commitment to sustainability

During the event, Alexandre Aquino, Vice President of Circular Economy at Stellantis, will participate in the panel discussion “Circular Economy in Auto Parts: Reuse, Proper Disposal, and New Revenue Opportunities,” which will be held in the Papo de Balcão auditorium at 11:20 a.m. Aquino will discuss Stellantis’ actions and progress in the circular economy in South America, focusing on regeneration, component reuse, and reducing environmental impact.

Stellantis’ participation in the eighth Brazilian Mechanics Congress consolidates the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strengthening its relationship with independent repairers. Through its Mopar, bproauto, and Circular Autopeças brands, the company offers comprehensive and reliable solutions for all stages of a vehicle’s life cycle, reaffirming its role as a benchmark for quality and partnership with the automotive industry. For more information and the complete event program, visit: https://omecanico.com.br/congressodomecanico/