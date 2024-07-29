Stellantis optimizes wallet: Comau switches to One Equity Partners

There has been a controversy about the social and economic implications of the sale of Comau to the U.S. One Equity Partners investment fund. Employees of Comau as well as local institutions are looking at this new phase with concern, asking for guarantees on the preservation of jobs and the development of the territory.

Comau switches ownership: Stellantis sells majority stake to One Equity Partners

Stellantis Group has publicly reported its sale of a majority stake in Comau to One Equity Partners (OEP). This operation, derived from the agreement signed at the birth of Stellantis, marks a new chapter for the historic company, which in this way moves decisively toward greater autonomy and growth.

Comau, which has long stood for innovation in the field of industrial robotics and automation, is now poised for a new phase thanks to OEP’s entry into its capital. The investment of the private equity fund will give the company the opportunity to provide it with the resources that are deemed necessary to make its worldwide expansion faster and diversify its business outside the automotive sector as well.

One of the benefits of the new partnership would certainly be greater autonomy. In fact, the company would be free from the constraints that a large automotive group places on it, and in this way it will be able to make faster and more flexible strategic decisions, seizing market opportunities more easily. In addition, OEP’s financial contribution will give Comau the opportunity to be able to invest in research and development, expand its range of products and services, and substantially strengthen its presence in emerging markets. Another benefit would be an increased focus on innovation. In fact, with the aim of making its leadership in industrial automation more solid, Comau will have the opportunity to focus its efforts on technological innovation, going on to develop increasingly advanced solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

Tavares and Kusurin’s words about the company’s growth

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was keen on this opportunity to emphasize the strategic importance of this transaction, which will enable Comau to achieve greater autonomy and consequently further strengthen its success. One Equity Partners associate Ante Kusurin also expressed great confidence regarding Comau’s growth potential, also wanting to emphasize the fund’s experience in being able to accompany companies that show great potential on a growth path.

The sale of a majority stake in Comau to One Equity Partners, as you may have guessed, is a very positive signal for the entire industrial automation sector. With this transaction, Comau will be perfectly positioned to consolidate its position as a global leader, making a substantial contribution to shaping the future of industrial manufacturing.