Stellantis North America: introducing the 4screen platform for Fiat, Jeep and Ram models

The 4screen platform delivers real-time, location-based content to Stellantis vehicles in North America and Europe.

Drivers can explore nearby locations such as restaurants, stores, gas and charging stations, parking lots, and Stellantis brand dealerships, all via the infotainment system screen. Results are personalized and contextual, with options to filter and display only the most relevant points of interest (POIs) for each route. The first eligible vehicles have already begun receiving the service, and its implementation will continue gradually across multiple brands and markets. The experience will continue to grow as more companies join the 4screen partner network.

The 4screen platform for Fiat, Jeep and Ram models

July 24, 2025, Amsterdam – Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, and 4screen, the pioneering driver interaction platform, today announced a partnership to bring real-time, location-based digital services into Stellantis’ portfolio of iconic vehicle brands. This collaboration will deliver a more convenient, intuitive in-car experience to Stellantis customers across key markets in Europe and North America. The 4screen platform will be available on select Fiat, Jeep and Ram models equipped with Uconnect® 4 or Uconnect® 5 systems and will allow drivers to access nearby services, offers and points of interest directly from the infotainment system. Additional Stellantis brands will be added as the rollout progresses.

Added value for customers on the go

The partnership provides a smooth, fluid experience to facilitate efficient decision-making behind the wheel, whether it is searching for a restaurant, a nearby store, a gas or charging station, a parking lot, a car wash, or a Stellantis brand dealership.

The platform is designed to prioritize convenience without compromising driver attention or preferences. Points of interest are filtered by location and context, and drivers can define what types of places they want to view for each trip.

4screen helps drivers discover nearby businesses and services directly from the vehicle’s navigation map. Results are customized to the driver’s location and needs and include useful information such as opening hours, contact details, available services, and instant access to promotions and special offers that can be taken advantage of immediately.

Non-invasive design. Security-focused integration

Unlike third-party apps, the 4screen service is fully integrated into the vehicle’s infotainment system interface. Content is presented contextually and responsively, without distracting or overloading the driver.

“We focus on delivering connected technologies that bring real value to our customers,” said Cristiani Campos, senior vice president of the Software Business Unit at Stellantis. “Partnering with 4screen allows us to provide drivers with content that is useful and relevant to their needs, at the most appropriate time and place.”

“Our platform transforms the vehicle display into a smart mobility companion,” said Fabian Beste, CEO and co-founder of 4screen. “We are proud to partner with Stellantis to deliver this enhanced experience to more brands and regions.”

Stellantis customers can already begin to see these improvements in their vehicles as the service is rolled out via remote (over-the-air) updates.