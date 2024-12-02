Stellantis new organizational announcement

The latest announcement given by Carlos Tavares shook the world, not only because of the sector of interest, which is automotive. Now, following his resignation, Stellantis announced the implementation of an Interim Executive Committee (IEC), pending the election of a new CEO on a permanent basis. This Committee will be chaired by John Elkann and will assume command of the company, trying to ensure the best stability in this phase of great change.

The new organization designed in the United States

Just in the last few hours, had already been heard about the presence of John Elkann in Detroit, specifically at the Chrysler facilities; at least according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reported. Indeed, it seems that Elkann’s presence there was indicative of the need to give importance to the North American market, where Stellantis results appear to be in crisis. Thus, a new start is made in Detroit and Richard Palmer’s name is brought back.

Therefore, it certainly seems that the new organization was designed precisely from Detroit, i.e., in a North America where Stellantis lost a percentage value of about 36 percent fewer sales in 2024 than in the third quarter of the previous year: about 299,000 units registered verses about 470,000 in the same period last year. A condition that had provoked Tavares harsh accusations from local dealers.

Composition of the Committee to Head Stellantis

The Committee is composed for a team of experts who come from different areas of the company, each with specific responsibilities. In fact, we go from important figures such as, for example, Xavier Chéreau, head of human resources, to Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of the Enlarged Europe and Pro One regions and historical brands such as Alfa Romeo and Fiat. With the most competent people in the company, the committee is ready to get involved, trying to better manage the current situation and lead the company to new successes. In addition to the IEC members, several Executive Vice Presidents will support the President and the Committee. With this collaboration, the common goal will be to focus on strategic areas such as communication, customer experience, and public affairs.

The news came from an official press release from Stellantis dated December 2, 2024. The process of appointing a new permanent CEO is in full swing, managed by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors, and will be completed by the first half of 2025. While the appointment of the new CEO is concluded, the following organization is implemented effectively immediately.

What will the newly elected committee be responsible for?

The Interim Executive Committee (“IEC”) will be responsible for the direction and oversight of the Society on behalf of the Board of Directors. The IEC will be chaired by John Elkann.

The committee will be composed of the chairman together with the following executives whose responsibilities are as follows. Xavier Chéreau Human resources and assets. Ned Curic Engineering and technology, software and Free2move. Arnaud Deboeuf Manufacturing and supply chain. Antonio Filosa Regions America (North and South America), Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and the Design North America organization, including Maserati Design. Béatrice Foucher Planning. Jean-Philippe Imparato Enlarged Europe, Pro One and Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, FIAT, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot. The Design Europe organization will also report to this position. Douglas OSTERMANN Finance. Maxime Picat Purchasing and Supplier Quality and the Middle East and Africa, India and Asia Pacific, and China regions together with Leapmotor International. Philippe de Rovira Affiliates

Supporting the IEC and reporting directly to the President will be the following Executive Vice Presidents. Bertrand Blaise Communication and CSR. Olivier Bourges Customer experience. Giorgio Fossati General Counsel. Santo Ficili Maserati in addition to Alfa Romeo. Olivier François Marketing in addition to FIAT, Abarth and DS. Clara Ingen-Housz Public Affairs. Richard Palmer is appointed special advisor to the president and will attend IEC to serve as a sounding board for the leadership team.