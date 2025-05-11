Stellantis, new exclusive opportunities for people with disabilities (PWD) at several locations

Stellantis offers a professional development path based on accessibility, equal opportunity and a culture of respect and collaboration

The company seeks candidates for essential positions in units in Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Argentina . Inclusion is a key part of the transformation that Stellantis promotes inside and outside the factories

Stellantis new job opportunities exclusively for PCD professionals

With the goal of reflecting the company’s diversity in its teams and increasing the role of people with disabilities in the automotive industry, Stellantis announces new job opportunities exclusively for PCD professionals. More than 70 vacant positions will be available, distributed among strategic units in Brazil in Goiana (PE), Betim (MG), Itaúna (MG), Porto Real (RJ), and Argentina, with the goal of filling positions immediately and creating a talent pool for future opportunities.

Stellantis offers a professional development path based on accessibility, equal opportunity, and a culture of respect and collaboration. Successful candidates will have access to training programs, ongoing support and real opportunities for growth, while actively contributing to the activities of the automaker.

“Promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities goes beyond simply complying with legal obligations-it means recognizing the richness of diverse perspectives, broadening horizons and promoting innovation in all our units. We want our teams to reflect society, providing concrete opportunities for everyone to grow,” says Massimo Cavallo, senior vice president of Human Resources for Stellantis in South America.

In Goiana (PE), there are 30 vacancies and applications are open until July 1; in Porto Real (RJ), 36 vacancies; and in Itaúna (MG), 10 vacancies. Stellantis is also creating a talent pool for future selection processes in high-demand hubs such as Betim (MG) and Argentina.

Registration link:

Goiana (PE): https://stellantis.empregare.com/v110490

Itauna (MG): https://stellantis.empregare.com/v113303

Porto Real (RJ): https://stellantis.empregare.com/v113309

Banca dei talenti PCD: https://stellantis.empregare.com/v110503

Argentina:https://stellantis.empregare.com/es-cl/vaga-banco-de-talentos-para-personas-con-disc_111856

The inclusion of people with disabilities in the world of work is a priority for Stellantis, which ensures fully accessible environments. By eliminating physical and behavioral barriers, the company reinforces its commitment to a diverse work environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to excel.