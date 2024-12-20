Stellantis: new 1.2 engine to be produced in Morocco

Stellantis has announced the expansion of its 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo engine production, with the introduction of new assembly lines at its Kenitra plant in Morocco. The decision was made in response to increasing demand for these engines.

Stellantis plans to produce 460,000 engines annually at Kenitra

Opened in 2019 in the Atlantic free zone, the Kenitra plant has undergone rapid development, significantly contributing to Stellantis’ production growth. Shortly, the facility is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 460,000 engines.

Stellantis has highlighted advanced technologies and a highly efficient logistics network as key factors in the success of this expansion. Kenitra, one of the most modern plants in the region, will ensure high-quality production and rapid distribution of engines, which will be supplied to various Stellantis facilities worldwide, thus supporting the brand’s further growth.

Morocco plays a fundamental role in supporting the country’s automotive production, offering not only tax incentives but also improving transport infrastructure to facilitate industry. The Kenitra plant benefits from strategic connections, including proximity to Tangier, one of the main seaports, which serves as Africa’s gateway to Europe. Additionally, a direct railway line helps simplify the transportation of components and finished products, optimizing supply chain efficiency.

A further step in this direction is the agreement signed by Morocco with Stellantis, which saw the creation of a plant in Kenitra, an area that also offers particularly competitive labor costs. This aspect, combined with other logistical and economic advantages, represents a key factor for Stellantis in deciding to locate part of its production in Morocco, making the country a crucial node in its development strategy. We remind you that this factory, where Fiat Topolino and Citroen Ami are produced, will also accommodate the new Fiat Multipla in the future.