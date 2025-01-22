Stellantis needs to revitalize Dodge and Chrysler to regain ground in the United States

To revitalize its operations in the United States, Stellantis, one of the major players in the global automotive industry, has undertaken a strategic plan aimed at relaunching its iconic American brands and offering more accessible vehicles.

This new direction follows the departure of former CEO Carlos Tavares in December 2024, which marked a significant change of course for the company. Stellantis’ new leadership has emphasized the revival of brands like Chrysler and Dodge, whose product portfolio and sales volumes had declined significantly in recent years.

Stellantis is betting everything on Dodge and Chrysler to increase sales in the United States

With the introduction of more competitive models and targeted promotional strategies, the goal is to reverse the negative trend recorded in 2024 and return to being a reference point in the American market. Among the most relevant decisions, Stellantis has put on hold the launch of two high-end electric vehicles and has reintegrated experienced executives, including a company veteran now heading the Ram brand.

Furthermore, the company is focusing on product categories that had been neglected by the previous administration, targeting models with strong market potential. A significant example of this strategy is the return of the Jeep Cherokee, an SUV that previously represented about 17% of Jeep brand’s annual sales before being withdrawn from the market.

Dodge is also relaunching its Charger muscle car with an internal combustion engine, while Ram has temporarily postponed the debut of its fully electric pickup. With a portfolio comprising seven brands in the United States, including Alfa Romeo and Maserati, Stellantis hopes these initiatives will strengthen its presence in the American automotive market. Here, in recent months, every effort has been made to avoid an inventory catastrophe for some brands, with recently encouraging results.