Stellantis’ Ned Curic to share vision on AI and Mobility at Italian Tech Week 2025

In the past few hours, Stellantis released an official statement announcing the participation of Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer, and Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, at Italian Tech Week 2025. The two speakers will host a conversation titled “AI-Based Mobility: Building Tomorrow’s Sustainable Vehicle”, scheduled for Thursday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 a.m. EDT at OGR in Turin. The event is one of Europe’s most anticipated tech gatherings, attracting founders, investors, and innovation leaders each year, making it an ideal stage to address the latest automotive trends.

Stellantis and Mistral AI to join Italian Tech Week 2025 to discuss the future of mobility

The opening session will take place on the main Fucine stage, where Ned Curic, who, in addition to his Stellantis role, also serves as co-chair of the Stellantis Freedom of Mobility Forum, will provide insights on how artificial intelligence and digital twins are revolutionizing vehicle design processes.

Curic will demonstrate how these emerging technologies can support the transition toward more sustainable and circular mobility by transforming complex data flows into actionable insights for strategic decision-making.

He will also explore how AI-based tools can bridge the gap between user desires and the practical needs of daily mobility, anticipating customer preferences, expectations, and future trends.

For Stellantis, the event represents a major opportunity to showcase the role of technological innovation in building more efficient and accessible vehicles. Italian Tech Week will thus offer a unique perspective on the future of the automotive industry, reinforcing the group’s commitment to driving the shift toward a new era of mobility.