Stellantis names Scott Krugger as new Head of North America Design

Stellantis has announced the appointment of Scott Krugger as the new Head of Design for North America, a role in which he will report directly to Antonio Filosa, Chief Operating Officer for the region and CEO of Stellantis. In this position, Krugger will be tasked with leading the creative strategy and design development for some of the group’s most iconic brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

This appointment represents a key step in the design division reorganization sought by Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles, aimed at strengthening the group’s global vision without losing connection to individual market needs.

Having joined the company in 2001, Krugger has gained extensive experience in the sector, taking on increasingly important roles within the design team. Most recently, he oversaw exterior design for Dodge and Dodge//SRT vehicles in North America. Previously, he spent five years in Europe as head of design for Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and for user experience in the EMEA studio, developing solid international expertise.

The announcement follows by just days the appointment of Gilles Vidal as head of design for all European Stellantis brands. Both designations are integral parts of the new organizational structure conceived by Ralph Gilles, which aims for global synergy among the group’s 14 brands, combining shared excellence with strong regional autonomy.

“The appointment of Scott Krugger in North America and Gilles’ arrival in Europe are fundamental to our new design organization and to our plans to bring exciting and thrilling products to North American and European markets,” said Ralph Gilles. “With Scott’s immense design talent and his proven leadership in North America, and Gilles’ award-winning experience in Europe, we are opening a new chapter of creative excellence with the launch of our organization.”

Gilles will continue to oversee Stellantis‘ global design strategy and projects, working closely with various regional heads to ensure coherent direction, aligned with customer expectations and the unique identity of each brand.