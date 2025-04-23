Stellantis names new Senior Vice President of Fleet Sales for US market

Stellantis North America has announced the appointment of Michael Ferreira as Senior Vice President of Fleet Sales in the United States, effective immediately. In collaboration with Jeff Kommor, Senior Vice President of Retail Sales in the United States, they will lead sales of Stellantis‘ iconic brands with a renewed focus on commercial and fleet customers.

“Michael brings extensive experience that has made him a recognized leader in the fleet industry and throughout the automotive sector,” said Antonio Filosa, Chief Operating Officer for the Americas and Chief Quality Officer. “We look forward to strengthening our commercial business with a dedicated leader who has exceptional expertise in enhancing the customer experience through connected vehicles and digital solutions.”

Prior to joining Stellantis, Ferreira served as Vice President of Corporate Mobility at AutoNation, where he led strategic initiatives in corporate mobility. His career includes several roles of increasing responsibility both in the United States and abroad at major automotive companies such as Octo Telematics, Hertz, and Porsche/Volkswagen Financial Services.

Throughout his professional journey, Ferreira has established new legal entities in various markets and developed commercialization strategies for financial services and fleet management solutions. He has also contributed to the launch and growth of innovative startups in the fleet management sector, operating globally on behalf of automotive manufacturers and international car rental companies.

The new executive has a strong academic background, having earned a doctorate in business management from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and the Swiss Management School, as well as an MBA from the University of Liverpool.