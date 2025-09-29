Stellantis names Joao Laranjo as new CFO

Stellantis has made an important move in its leadership team. Joao Laranjo has been named the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Leadership Team, effective immediately.

Stellantis officially appoints Joao Laranjo as new CFO

The appointment signals both continuity and renewal for a company navigating complex challenges and under media scrutiny across multiple global markets. Laranjo succeeds Doug Ostermann, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons. It’s not a dramatic rupture, but rather the typical “graceful exit” often seen in the corporate world.

From today, it will be Laranjo who takes charge of the group’s finances, a role at Stellantis that involves far more than numbers. It means managing delicate balances, global markets, and industrial strategies in constant transformation for one of the world’s largest automotive groups.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa expressed strong confidence in the new CFO: “Having worked with Joao for 15 years, I’ve come to appreciate not only his technical expertise but also his ability to interpret the industry’s complexities and turn them into concrete results.” The praise carries the weight of a formal endorsement, underlining that the group’s financial future will be in his hands. Stellantis also confirmed that its 2025 financial guidance remains unchanged, as announced last July during the mid-year conference call.

No sudden change of course, then. Laranjo’s arrival doesn’t alter the group’s targets, reaffirming a desire for strategic continuity. The next test will come on October 30, 2025, when Stellantis releases its third-quarter delivery and revenue figures. That will be the moment analysts can evaluate the solidity of the new management line. In the meantime, between a polite farewell and an official welcome, the impression is that Stellantis is entering a new phase, with a CFO who already knows the company from the inside.