Stellantis Mexico reports record January 2025 sales: Ram leads with 2,559 units

Stellantis in Mexico reported sales of 7,062 units in January 2025, a 2% increase compared to the same month in 2024. This was the best January since 2018. The leading brand in sales volume was Ram with 2,559 units.

“We’re starting the year in the best possible way, exceeding 7,000 registered units. Our range of cars and pickups continues to grow and establish itself in the Mexican auto market thanks to products like those we currently boast, which have allowed us to grow dramatically in segments where we weren’t present until recently. For Jeep, the introduction of new models has allowed us to increase our sales. On the other hand, vehicles like the Peugeot Rifter and Dodge Attitude have allowed us to increase sales in different segments beyond what we expected,” stated Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis México.

In January 2025, Stellantis made headlines in Mexico by recording its best January since 2018

Stellantis continues to show solid performance, with positive results across its brands. Alfa Romeo recorded 22 units sold, mainly thanks to the success of the Tonale PHEV model, which proves to be a winning choice for those seeking a premium hybrid SUV with charging capabilities. Dodge achieved excellent results, with a total of 811 units sold. Specifically, the Dodge Attitude sold 549 units, followed by the Dodge Journey with 193 units, while the Dodge Durango reached 66 units sold.

Fiat saw good sales numbers, with 563 total units. Among the models, Fiat Pulse shone with 232 units sold, followed by Fiat Argo with 145 units, Fiat Mobi with 93 units, and Fiat Fastback, which saw another 93 units sold.

Jeep achieved remarkable results, with a total of 1,426 units sold. Jeep Compass recorded 326 units, Jeep Renegade 282 units, Jeep Wrangler 251 units, and Jeep Commander 231 units. Stellantis has maintained Jeep’s appeal, with models that continue to win over the SUV market. Jeep JT sold 111 units, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee reached 216 units sold, and the Wagoneer closed with 9 units.

Peugeot had an excellent start to the year with 1,681 units sold, marking a 33% increase compared to 2024, the best year in its history. Stellantis can be proud of Peugeot, with models like the Peugeot 2008, Peugeot Rifter, and Peugeot Manager achieving their best January ever. The Peugeot 3008 saw a 12% increase in sales, further consolidating its position in the market. Peugeot Partner and Peugeot Partner Rapid showed good results, with 414 and 353 units sold respectively.

Ram recorded exceptional sales, with 2,559 units, a 53% increase compared to 2024, the best in its history. Ram 700 sold 1,018 units, marking a 72% increase, while the successfully launched Ram 1200 sold 960 units. Ram ProMaster recorded 78 units sold, while the Heavy Duty and Light Duty versions reached 299 and 204 units respectively. Stellantis has certainly consolidated its position in the commercial vehicle segment with Ram.