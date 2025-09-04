Stellantis Mexico reports 8,008 vehicle sales in August 2025

In August 2025, Stellantis Mexico recorded a total of 8,008 units sold, with the Ram brand leading the group thanks to 3,468 registrations, marking the best August in its history.

“With key models such as Dodge Attitude, Dodge Journey, Fiat Pulse, Jeep Compass, Peugeot 2008, and Ram 700, we are growing in strategic segments by offering great value to the Mexican market,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico.

Stellantis Mexico: over 8,000 units sold in August, Ram leads the rankings

Ram confirmed its leadership with 3,468 units sold, up 18% compared to August 2024. The standout was the Ram 700, which achieved the best August in its history with 1,988 units sold (+41%). Strong results also came from the Ram 1200 with 924 units (+3%), while Ram Heavy Duty and Ram Light Duty totaled 305 and 247 units respectively.

Peugeot closed August with 1,299 units sold. The Peugeot 2008 set a historic record with 401 registrations (+28%). The Peugeot Expert also enjoyed its best August ever. Other solid performers included the Partner (320 units) and Partner Rapid (207 units), while the Manager and 3008 sold 100 and 55 units respectively.

Dodge recorded 1,376 registrations, up 5% year-over-year. The Dodge Attitude led sales with 651 units (+59%), followed by the Dodge Journey with 571 units (+53%) and the Durango with 73 units.

Jeep posted 1,359 units sold. The Compass was the top seller with 328 units, followed by the Renegade (286 units), Wrangler (230), Commander (205), JT (133), and Grand Cherokee (165). The Wagoneer ended the month with 12 units.

Fiat finished August with 479 units sold. The Fiat Pulse remained the brand’s strongest performer with 300 units (+41%), followed by the Fiat Fastback (93 units) and Fiat Argo (81 units).

Alfa Romeo registered 27 units. The Stelvio recorded its best August since 2021, the Giulia tripled sales compared to August 2024, and the Tonale sold 17 units.