Stellantis Mexico posts record September: Ram and Dodge lead the charge

September proved to be a milestone month for Stellantis Mexico, which wrapped up with 6,367 total vehicle sales across its brands. The company not only held its ground but also managed to accelerate, with Ram, Dodge, Peugeot, and Fiat all posting strong numbers.

As expected, Stellantis’ brand Ram continued to dominate the charts with 1,783 units sold. The compact Ram 700 led the way with 1,031 deliveries, while the newcomer Ram 1200 gained traction with 510 units, showing that Mexican buyers have a soft spot for muscle wrapped in refinement. The Ram Heavy Duty and Ram 1500 added 140 and 95 units respectively, proof that hard work and horsepower remain a winning combo.

Dodge celebrated its best September since 2018, with 1,646 units sold, marking a 55% increase year-over-year. The Dodge Journey stole the spotlight with 1,168 sales, its best month of the year, while the Attitude R/T followed with 499 units, continuing its consistent streak. Even the Durango, though niche, kept its loyal fanbase.

According to Antonio Camalich, Stellantis Mexico’s Sales Director, “In a fiercely competitive SUV market, the Journey and Attitude R/T showed that Dodge’s American soul is alive and well in Mexico”.

Jeep held steady with 1,054 SUVs sold, proving once again that adventure sells. The Renegade (235) and Compass (232) remain crowd favorites, while the legendary Wrangler reached 200 units. Larger models like the Grand Cherokee (132) and Commander (130) continue to appeal to families seeking elegant practicality. Meanwhile, the Gladiator (108) and Wagoneer (17) complete the off-road powerhouse lineup.

Fiat closed the month with 282 sales, led by the stylish Fiat Pulse (166 units), followed by the Argo (67) and Fastback (49). The Italian brand continues to charm urban drivers. Peugeot also shined, moving 1,575 vehicles for the month. The Peugeot Rifter broke records with 404 units sold, up 91% year-over-year, followed by standout performances from the Partner, Manager, and Expert, the latter achieving its best sales month ever. The SUVs 2008 and 3008 rounded out Peugeot’s strong lineup with 251 and 52 units respectively.