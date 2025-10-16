Stellantis Mexico has announced strategic changes to its leadership team

Stellantis Mexico: Stellantis Mexico announces changes to its leadership team

October 9, 2025, Mexico City – Stellantis Mexico announced strategic changes to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Jesús Rodríguez has been appointed Commercial Vice President of Stellantis Mexico. In this new professional role, Jesús will lead the areas of Sales, After-Sales, Volume Planning, and Distribution, with the aim of driving growth and strengthening the company’s presence in the country. In addition, Jesús will continue as Director of the Alfa Romeo brand.

With more than 30 years in the automotive industry in Mexico and Latin America, Jesús has held positions of increasing responsibility, excelling in the consolidation of profitable business models, as well as in the development and implementation of customer-oriented commercial and after-sales strategies.

Jesús is a Mechanical Engineer and holds an MBA from Simón Rodríguez National Experimental University.

Andrea González has been appointed Director of the Peugeot Mexico brand, a position she will hold in addition to her role as Director of Dealer Development.

Andrea has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, where she has held key positions in government relations, sales, planning, and customer experience.

“The changes in our team are part of a strategy to strengthen the leadership team and prepare us for a new phase. With a stronger management team, we are building a more agile organization focused on innovation and overcoming any challenge,” said Daniel González, CEO of Stellantis Mexico.