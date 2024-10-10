Stellantis, meeting Oct. 31 with Third Quarter 2024

The October 31 is a date circled in red for investors and analysts who have already been closely following the automotive sector for some time. Stellantis, in fact, on that very date, will make public its third quarter 2024 shipment and revenue data. A truly unique opportunity to delve into the group’s performance to date, as well as the strategies adopted and challenges faced in an ever-changing market.

Important news from Stellantis on Oct. 31

The Stellantis group confirmed just today, through one of its official press releases, that shipment and corporate revenue figures covering the third quarter of the year will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2024. When this information is released there will be particular movement in the strategic sphere for all analysts and especially for the group’s investors. They, in fact, are following step by step the financial performance of the company globally. As already discussed on several occasions, corporate investors are particularly affected by Stellantis‘ lackluster situation, which is precisely why they will be the first stakeholders.

To mark the release of this data, Stellantis has planned to broadcast a live webcast and a conference call dedicated to the event. This will begin on Thursday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. CET (Central European Time) and 8:00 a.m. EDT (U.S. East Coast Time). This meeting is certainly a great opportunity to be able to discuss in detail the shipping and revenue results for the third quarter of 2024. This will give everyone a pretty clear picture of the company’s performance to date and the emerging trends in the industry.

Availability to attend the event live

The press release of the Stellantis group, currently still led by Carlo Tavares, will have within it the main data and associated presentation materials. These documents will be posted on the Stellantis company website and will be available in the investor section (www.stellantis.com). Indicatively – as we have already mentioned – recall that it will be available from 8:00 a.m. CET (3:00 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, October 31. As a result, thanks to these important documents, it will be possible to have available a very complete and in-depth analysis of the general performance of the company. Therefore, this is a real and completely essential tool to be able to fully understand the economic dynamics of Stellantis so far.

For all those who would like to participate in the live webcast or conference call, the Stellantis Group has made available to everyone the details to correctly access the Investors section through the use of its website. In this way, you can make sure to follow the event in real time, without missing any news. In addition, logging in correctly helps confirm the transparent and timely communication by Stellantis with the interested public.

On the other hand, for all those who would like to participate in the event, but for whatever reason will not be able to connect live to any of the events, registration will be available later. In this way, the content will also be available to the truly interested audience at a later date.