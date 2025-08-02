Stellantis MEA expands its IAM portfolio with the launch of Eurorepar batteries and Reliance tires

Eurorepar Reliance Tires added to the Independent Aftermarket (IAM) lineup, offering performance-driven, cost-effective tire solutions

Eurorepar automotive batteries launched to meet demand for reliable, climate-resilient power solutions across the GCC

Both products developed to Stellantis’ global quality standards and tested for performance in Middle East conditions for enhanced performance



Stellantis Middle East Eurorepar

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 28, 2025 – Stellantis Middle East continues to strengthen its Independent Aftermarket (IAM) strategy with the regional launch of two key products ranges under its multi- brand Eurorepar range: Eurorepar Reliance Tires and Eurorepar automotive batteries. These new product introductions are designed to meet the evolving needs of Middle East customers and deliver greater value, safety and performance across regional road and climate conditions.

The launches reinforce Stellantis’ commitment to growing its aftermarket footprint in the region by introducing practical, reliable products that support partner profitability and customer loyalty. The new ranges are engineered to deliver consistent performance and long-term value without compromising on quality or price.



Eurorepar Reliance Tires

Eurorepar Reliance Tires are built for performance and resilience in extreme heat and varied driving conditions. Engineered using advanced compound materials and tread technology, the range delivers superior wet grip, improved cabin comfort, greater fuel efficiency and enhanced resistance to aquaplaning. The tires are now available across Stellantis Middle East’s authorized network, with future expansion planned across the wider Middle East and Africa region.



Eurorepar Batteries

Eurorepar batteries are GSO-certified and engineered to perform reliably in high-temperature environments across the GCC. The range has been field-tested to ensure durability and compatibility with a wide variety of vehicles on the road today.



Adis Omeragic, Head of Parts & Services at Stellantis Middle East, said: “Expanding our IAM offering with high-quality batteries and tires tailored to the region is a key step in reducing the vehicle cost of ownership, supporting our customers and partners across the Middle East. These launches reflect our continued investment in durable, performance-led solutions that respond to local driving needs and reinforce the strength of the Stellantis service network, aligned with our client centricity approach.”

Present in more than 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products – including spare parts, accessories, tires, oils, consumables, and more – from Stellantis Group. With more than 17,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive ranges on the market, combining quality, affordability, and performance, and is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents. All parts are covered by a two-year warranty to offer peace of mind to operations managers who prioritize performance and reliability in their day-to-day business.

Stellantis Middle East remains focused on expanding its IAM ecosystem to meet the needs of today’s drivers, while delivering added value and sustainable growth for its regional partners.



