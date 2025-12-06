Stellantis may have two big surprises in store for enthusiasts

It is now clear that Stellantis is preparing several major moves for its future. CEO Antonio Filosa will officially unveil these plans with the presentation of the new strategic roadmap, scheduled for the middle of next year. Expectations are running high. Among the most persistent rumors, two stand out for their potential commercial impact. These involve the possible return of the Jeep Renegade and the Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

New Stellantis plan could revive Jeep Renegade and Alfa Romeo Giulietta

The new Jeep Renegade project appears to be one of the most credible. According to the most reliable reports, Stellantis could build the model at the Tychy plant in Poland. In the coming years, this factory is also expected to adopt the Smart Car platform. The next generation of the compact SUV would grow slightly in size compared to the outgoing model. It would also be offered in both electric and hybrid versions. However, uncertainty still surrounds the launch timing. Some sources point to 2030 as a possible debut year. Even the Renegade name has not yet been confirmed, although its strong brand value suggests continuity. From 2030 onward, the Tychy plant should also assemble two Jeep SUVs, one of which is likely linked to the Avenger family.

The situation looks different for Alfa Romeo. In this case, speculation outweighs solid confirmation. So far, the only concrete indication points to a new model positioned between the Junior and the future Tonale. Since the next-generation Tonale is expected to exceed 4.60 meters in length, the idea of a vehicle around 4.40 meters does not seem unrealistic. Current rumors describe a sporty crossover with a lower stance and a strong dynamic character.

However, many enthusiasts hope that this project could lead to the return of the Giulietta. A new, modern Giulietta with electrified powertrains but faithful to its original sporty spirit could attract not only long-time fans, but also a new generation of buyers.

For now, everything remains suspended between rumors and expectations. Antonio Filosa and Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili will have to clarify whether these reports will turn into reality or remain simple dreams. The presentation of the new industrial plan will likely serve as the first real test of how much Stellantis truly intends to invest in relaunching its most iconic brands.