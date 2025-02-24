Stellantis: Lucy McLellan takes new role as part of “global redesign”

Lucy McLellan has expanded her “scope of action” within Stellantis, taking on the role of SVP and marketing head for the global automotive giant. In a recent LinkedIn post, McLellan revealed that this new position is part of a strategic restructuring on an international scale initiated by the company. “My new team will be responsible for a wide range of activities, including content, advertising, events, sponsorships, strategic partnerships, social media management, licensing, and merchandising. Additionally, it will focus on developing brand entertainment for our iconic brands Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo,” she stated.

Stellantis continues to restructure the leadership of the automotive group following the resignation of Carlos Tavares

McLellan also shared that she recently co-hosted a global marketing summit in Detroit, bringing together over 300 agency partners to prepare for a particularly important year for Stellantis. “We’re entering an extraordinary phase for our brand portfolio, with a record volume of new model launches coming. 2025 will be an epic year for Stellantis,” she added.

Lucy McLellan has previously held the role of SVP and global head of marketing and communication, maintaining these responsibilities with the new appointment, at least for the time being. Previously, she worked as VP of corporate communications for the India and Asia-Pacific region within the same company.

Her experience in the automotive industry began with BMW Group Australia in 2008, followed by key positions at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), where she led public relations and corporate communication for the Asia-Pacific and China region. In 2018, she officially joined Stellantis with the Jeep brand, managing marketing, PR, and customer experience for the Asia-Pacific and China region.

In recent months, Stellantis has experienced significant changes at the top. Former CEO Carlos Tavares resigned last year due to conflicts with the board of directors, sales results below expectations, and demands for corporate restructuring. An interim executive committee has been established in his place, and his successor will be officially announced by mid-2025.