Stellantis: Leapmotor to export cars to Europe in early 2024

Leapmotor has announced that it assigned 194 million shares to Stellantis. Wu Qiang, co-president of the Chinese automaker, stated that they have completed the transaction with Stellantis, and now it’s time for Leapmotor to enter the European market. The Chinese brand will export its vehicles to 10 European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. Deliveries are expected to commence in the third quarter of the coming year. Currently, there is no specific sales target, as the CEO has mentioned.

Leapmotor is set to make its debut in Europe in the third quarter of 2024

Wu Qiang mentioned that Leapmotor will use Stellantis’ existing sales channels for export and will also leverage its expertise to establish a comprehensive sales network. It was revealed that the first one will be the electric SUV “C10,” which was previously showcased at the Munich Auto Show in Germany and later at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

Leapmotor C10

The CEO of the Chinese automaker noted that Leapmotor’s current national production capacity can support the sale of 700,000 vehicles. However, with an increase in production capacity in the future, the company will not invest in building overseas facilities and may consider utilizing Stellantis’ foreign facilities to boost production capacity. By the end of September, the company had delivered a total of 44,325 vehicles in the third quarter, marking a 24.5% increase compared to the same period last year.