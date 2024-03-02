Stellantis leads the Spanish market in February 2024

In February, Stellantis concluded the month with 21,491 registrations of its brands marketed in Spain (Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot), achieving a market share of 22.8 percent. Peugeot leads as the top brand in the Spanish market this month, holding an 8.2 percent share.

In the first two months of the year, brands within the Stellantis group totaled 36,852 registered units, translating to a 21.2 percent market share. These figures position the company, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe, at the top of the overall Spanish automotive market (including passenger cars and commercial vehicles). Stellantis also leads the commercial vehicle market with 4,851 registrations in February, accounting for 37.4 percent of the market. In the first two months, the Group registered 8,845 units in this market, securing a 36.6 percent share.

Furthermore, Stellantis dominates the market for 100 percent electric commercial vehicles in the first two months of the year, with a 37.9 percent share. Its brands Citroën and Peugeot are leading in this category. These achievements represent another step forward in the implementation of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan, marking a very positive month in Spain for the automotive group led by Portuguese CEO Carlos Tavares.