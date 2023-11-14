Stellantis leads the Spanish commercial vehicle market in the first 10 months of 2023

Stellantis holds a leadership position in the Spanish commercial vehicle market, representing over a third of registrations so far this year. This category of vehicles traditionally caters to corporate fleets and freelancers but is increasingly attracting private customers due to the space and comfort it offers for family or leisure activities.

Stellantis is the leader in the commercial vehicle market in Spain in the first 10 months of 2023

At the close of the month, Stellantis recorded a total of 41,201 registrations for commercial vehicles, accounting for a market share of 34.6%. These figures improved in October, with Stellantis achieving a 36.7%, totaling 5,030 registrations. In the emerging market of electric commercial vehicles, Stellantis secures a market share of 51.2%, with 3,980 registrations between January and October, a 157% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding the Group’s most significant models, the Citroën Berlingo and the Peugeot Rifter hold first and third positions in the light commercial vehicle segment C. The Berlingo boasts 8,263 registrations and a market share of 17.2% so far this year, while the Rifter achieves a penetration of 13%, with 6,408 units. Meanwhile, the Fiat Ducato maintains its position on the podium in the light commercial vehicle segment E with 3,918 registrations and a market share of 12.5%. Its smaller counterpart, the Fiat Fiorino, secures the second spot in its category with 1,140 registrations, at the other end of the market, the segment B of light commercial vehicles.

Stellantis not only sells successfully but also produces commercial vehicles in Spain. Models such as the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Rifter, Opel Combo, and Fiat Doblò, along with their electric versions, are manufactured at the Vigo Center.