Stellantis launches third edition of employee shareholding program ‘Shares to Win 2025’

Stellantis has launched the third edition of its global employee shareholding program “Shares To Win 2025”, targeting more than 230,000 employees across 20 countries. As highlighted by Xavier Chéreau, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Transformation, the initiative aims to strengthen the bond between the company and its workforce by giving employees the opportunity to directly contribute to value creation. The project confirms the group’s commitment to involving employees in a tangible way in the company’s growth and future results.

Stellantis announces the start of the third round of Shares To Win 2025 for its employees

The new round of Shares To Win 2025 begins this week and will cover the majority of the workforce. Benefits include a 20% discount on the reference share price, along with an incentive package that doubles employee contributions up to €200 and adds a co-investment from the company of up to €1,000.

“We believe employee shareholding strengthens mutual trust, creates a shared future, and fosters pride in belonging,” said Chéreau, stressing the group’s commitment to valuing its people.

The success of the first two editions pushed Stellantis to expand the program, extending it to more markets and turning many employees into genuine shareholders. At present, Stellantis stock, also traded on the NYSE under ticker STLA, is priced around $9.03, fluctuating between $8.92 and $9.12, down more than 40% over the past year.

Despite the decline, analyst sentiment remains cautious but positive. Most ratings classify the stock as a “hold,” with forecasts pointing to a potential recovery over the next twelve months to an average of $12.65, a nearly 40% upside from current levels.