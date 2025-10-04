Stellantis launches new incentives in the US after federal bonus ends

In the months following the Trump administration’s announcement of the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles and before its actual elimination on September 30, electric vehicle sales recorded a hasty and evident surge for many manufacturers, including the Stellantis group. Undecided consumers rushed to sign contracts, driven by a binding deadline, and automakers took full advantage of this last-minute rush.

Stellantis extends $7,500 EV tax credit after federal incentive ends September 30

Now, however, with federal support ended, dealers find themselves with an inventory of electric vehicles to place and customers who no longer want to pay inflated prices. Above all, BMW and Stellantis immediately decided to manage the situation by replicating, at least temporarily, the incentive program, avoiding drastic price increases.

Stellantis has confirmed that it will extend the federal tax credit to the entire range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles already available at dealerships. The list includes models such as Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Jeep Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona BEV, Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV, Chrysler Pacifica PHEV and Alfa Romeo Tonale. The credit will be valid only for vehicles in stock, so interested parties will need to hurry: it could run out at any time.

Stellantis in fact aims to consolidate its presence in the United States. In the third quarter, the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands collectively sold 324,825 units, reaching the highest market share in the last 15 months. Despite the limited electric offering, the combination of fully electric and plug-in models has proven competitive.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains among the best-selling plug-ins, with over 128,000 units registered through September. The Wagoneer S, Jeep’s first electric SUV, totaled 4,163 sales in the third quarter, reaching 10,426 units for the year.

The federal credit replicated by Stellantis applies to both leasing and purchase, guaranteeing customers a real incentive. The initiative, as mentioned, covers all of the group’s brands, from Jeep to Dodge, from Chrysler to Alfa Romeo, but only while supplies last.