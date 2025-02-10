Stellantis launches investigation into bathroom vandalism at Kokomo engine facility

In recent days, Stellantis has been dealing with a rather unusual and disgusting problem. This is occurring at its Kokomo engine plant in Indiana, where an unknown individual has vandalized the restrooms with human waste. These acts include smearing feces on walls, handicap rails, door handles, and sinks. For this reason, Stellantis has been forced to take serious measures to find the responsible party.

Stellantis dealing with unsanitary problem at Kokomo plant

A letter that appeared on social media expresses frustration about the acts and states that these actions represent a serious health risk to employees. Previously, management had declared that the bathrooms would remain closed and in this state until the perpetrator was found. Subsequently, Stellantis assured that the restrooms would be cleaned and made accessible again.

“Stellantis is committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for its employees. The company is currently investigating disturbing incidents at its Kokomo engine plant that have left restrooms in unsanitary conditions. While the investigation is ongoing, the facility will ensure that restrooms are regularly cleaned and disinfected and remain accessible to employees. Those responsible for these intentional acts will be held accountable,” said Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson.

Although no suspects have been identified at this time, Stellantis will take additional measures and has invited employees who may have information to report it confidentially. Meanwhile, United Auto Workers (UAW) representatives have not commented on the situation.