Stellantis, John Elkann: “We are proud of our successful year in 2024”

“With the start of 2025, we should be proud of what we have accomplished so far. Facing the great challenges in our sector, in the four years since Stellantis was created, we have achieved many important milestones. This is undoubtedly a solid foundation on which to continue building our future together.” This was stated by Stellantis Chairman John Elkann in a New Year’s message to employees. “Together with all our stakeholders, we must multiply our efforts and be cohesive internally and beyond, so that Stellantis can reach its full potential.”

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann expresses satisfaction with what has been achieved so far, despite the difficulties

In his message, John Elkann writes: “Despite the difficulties, 2024 was a year full of successes to be proud of. Ram surpassed all brands in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and Jeep was recognized as America’s ‘most patriotic brand’ for the twenty-third consecutive year. In Europe, we have an industry-leading offering of 40 battery electric vehicles, including Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroën ë-C3, Fiat 500e, Jeep Avenger, Opel Grandland, Peugeot E-208, and a completely renewed Pro One van range.”

Elkann then added: “In Brazil, where Fiat is once again the market-leading brand, we introduced innovative bio-hybrid technology with the Fastback and Pulse models. In the Middle East & Africa, we are leaders in micro-electromobility transformation with our Citroën AMI, Fiat Topolino, and Opel Rocks-e. In collaboration with Leapmotor, one of China’s most innovative electric mobility companies, we are offering affordable electric vehicles in Europe thanks to the expertise of our distribution network.”

Beyond excellent dividends for shareholders, in 2024 the Group produced almost a million vehicles in Spain from just three plants: 63% more than in France and more than double that of Italy, two countries where the company originated and where about ten facilities remain underutilized. In France, Peugeot is not a concern, while Fiat in Italy is losing market share. It should be noted that, with CEO Carlos Tavares’ resignation just over a month ago, the first changes are taking place. The Group has rejoined ACEA, the European manufacturers’ association, thus supporting the battle against EU sanctions regarding new CO2 limits. And the revision of the electric transition pathway.

Meanwhile, John Elkann has joined Meta’s Board of Directors. The announcement comes from founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook. Dana White (President and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship) and Charlie Songhurst (former Microsoft executive and already in Meta Advisory Group as AI advisor) have also joined the Board.

According to Zuckerberg, “Dana, John, and Charlie will bring a set of experiences and perspectives that will help us address the enormous opportunities ahead with Artificial Intelligence, wearable devices, and the future of human connection.” John Elkann, CEO of Exor and Chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis, said: “I am honored to be able to contribute to the future of one of the most significant companies of the 21st century. I am happy to bring my global experience and long-term perspective to the board at a time when Meta continues to shape and extend the boundaries of innovation and technology.”