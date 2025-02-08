Stellantis: John Elkann has reassured American workers

We already know that John Elkann, as Chairman of Stellantis, had met with the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, just hours before his presidential inauguration. This puts Stellantis among the main interlocutors with the White House, at least regarding potential issues related to tariffs on Group productions in Canada and Mexico.

This situation has currently been postponed by the new U.S. President but remains a possibility for implementation in the coming months. In light of these feared economic interferences, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann wanted to address a brief video message to approximately 83,000 American employees. Elkann delivered his message to Group employees during his recent visit on February 5th to Sterling Heights, the Michigan facility where Stellantis produces Ram models, which he visited along with the Global Quality Head and Group COO for America, Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis Chairman’s speech aims to mitigate tensions between the Group and the local union

In the video message, John Elkann acknowledged that Stellantis will help “make the American economy stronger by creating new jobs.” Elkann‘s intention appears to be to change course from a decidedly conflictual situation that had involved Stellantis and the local UAW union.

Until recently, the Group in the United States had been discussing production cuts and possible workforce layoffs. The change in direction is evident, with John Elkann acknowledging his meeting with President Trump where he conveyed the Group’s commitment to invest in America, create jobs, and help strengthen the U.S. economy.

Elkann therefore expects to implement a true revitalization in the North American region, where sales at the end of 2024 showed declines of around 40% compared to the end of 2023. Previously, there had been talk of recovering at least 1,500 new jobs by focusing on, for example, a new generation of pickup trucks to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

Other confirmed investments include the Detroit facility, where the new generation of Dodge Durango will be built, and possibly also a new large SUV under the Alfa Romeo brand, as well as Toledo, Ohio, where Stellantis will produce the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, and Kokomo in Indiana. Additional new investments, outlined by Elkann in the video message, are tied to rebuilding trust between the Group’s brands and local customers, starting with meetings already held with local dealers.