Stellantis issues five recalls in a single day, including Jeep and Ram

Vehicle recalls are a common practice in the automotive industry, but it’s unusual for Stellantis to issue five in the same day. These recalls collectively affect over 80,000 vehicles and involve a variety of different models. The largest recall involves a total of 79,365 units, including models such as the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee L.

The main issue concerns an “incorrectly configured rear camera module,” which could prevent the display of images during reverse maneuvers. Fortunately, this is an easily solvable issue: dealers will install a software update to correct the defect and ensure proper system operation.

There is also a related recall involving 295 Mopar rear camera modules. The fix is the same, and owner notifications should go out next month. Another Stellantis recall affects 53 units of 2025 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. These are equipped with incorrect headlight module software that could prevent the lights from working. Since this is a software issue, a simple update will resolve the problem.

Last but certainly not least, there is a recall affecting 2,021 units of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Although this specific recall was already reported earlier this week, there is an additional related recall, this time concerning Mopar brake boosters.

Specifically, 101 brake boosters are involved in this issue, which relates to a potentially loose input rod. This defect could lead to a “complete separation” of brake system components. In such a situation, the only way to stop the vehicle would be to use the electronic parking brake switch, making this issue particularly serious from a safety standpoint. This is a record Stellantis shouldn’t be very proud of.