Stellantis issues 3 recalls for a total of 350,000 cars

Stellantis recently announced three new recalls in the United States, involving over 350,000 vehicles across various production years. The largest of these recalls addresses an issue with a ball joint that could detach, posing a risk of the steering wheel tilting outwards.

The recall, identified as 24V-132 by safety regulation authorities, involves 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokee models produced between 2021 and 2023. According to Jeep, the bolt securing the upper control arm to the ball joint might be defective. Some of these bolts were damaged during production, potentially causing the upper control arm to detach. This could significantly reduce, if not nearly eliminate, the vehicle’s steering capability.

As a result, Jeep has issued a recall for these Grand Cherokee models, including the L version, to address the issue. However, the problem is estimated to occur in only 1% of the total SUVs. Jeep technicians will replace the securing bolts at no cost to ensure the issue does not recur. According to the recall documentation, the company received 18 warranty claims and one field report related to the issue. Jeep also warned that owners might hear an “unusual noise” while driving over bumps, advising caution for those driving these SUVs.

In a separate recall, 9,433 Jeep Grand Cherokee models from 2023 and 2024 were found to have an issue with the automatic high-beam headlight controller. If the light switch is set to Auto, the vehicle might not activate the high beams when requested by the driver. Jeep plans to send a technician to update the vehicle’s software to resolve this issue.

Finally, a third recall concerning a Stellantis product involves the RAM Promaster produced in 2022 and 2023. Approximately 1% of the 27,744 vehicles recalled might have an issue with the seat belt switch detection magnet, which could malfunction. In cases where the detection magnet does not function as expected, the vehicle might erroneously indicate that the driver is not wearing the seat belt, even though they are.