Stellantis is proud to support the Ndlovu Youth Choir Heritage Tour

Stellantis collaborates with the Ndlovu Youth Choir to celebrate the heritage and empowerment of South Africa’s youth

Stellantis: Ndlovu Youth Choir’s Heritage Tour

South Africa, 21 August 2025 — Stellantis is proud to support the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s Heritage Tour, a nationwide celebration of South Africa’s cultural richness, resilience, and youth potential. This partnership reflects Stellantis’ global commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement — values that guide our ambition to shape mobility with purpose.

Taking place during Heritage Month, the tour brings the choir’s powerful message of hope and unity to towns across the country, including Groblersdal, Mbombela, Emalahleni, Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Sasolburg, and culminating in a flagship performance at the Sun Arena in Tshwane on Heritage Day. Beyond performances, the choir will host outreach workshops with schools, using music and the arts to foster cross-cultural dialogue and youth development.

“Our collaboration with the Ndlovu Youth Choir is rooted in shared values,” said Deidre Du Plessis, Head of Corporate Communications at Stellantis South Africa, “We believe in the power of culture to connect communities and inspire change. Supporting this tour is part of our broader commitment to empowering young voices and celebrating the diversity that defines South Africa.”

Founded in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become a global symbol of South African excellence. Yet its heart remains in the community — and this tour brings that spirit home. Stellantis is honored to enable this journey, ensuring the choir travels safely and comfortably in a Citroën C3 and Opel Zafira, two vehicles designed for versatility, accessibility, and connection.

“For us, the Heritage Tour is more than just a series of concerts,” says Ralf Schmitt, Director at Ndlovu Youth Choir. “It’s about connecting with people where they live, sharing our culture, and celebrating the incredible resilience and beauty of South Africa.

Taking a world-class production around South Africa is a logistically complex operation and simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of Stellantis.”

The tour stops will bring together audiences of all ages, inviting them to sing, dance, and celebrate the rich tapestry of South Africa’s heritage. For Stellantis, it’s another step in a journey of community impact, reinforcing its role as more than an automaker – but as a partner in building the future.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir invites South Africans to join the celebration: “If you see our Stellantis-branded vehicles in your town, come say hello. Let’s sing, dance, and celebrate who we are — together.”