Stellantis is hanging banners in Belvidere, UAW leaders are still on hold

Stellantis loves a corporate photo-op, but at the Belvidere Assembly Plant, PR optics are currently running laps around actual communication. Executives are gearing up to tour the facility and hang a shiny new banner reading “The next chapter of Belvidere begins here” across the facade. Meanwhile, UAW Local 1268 leaders like Matt Franzen are still waiting for someone at headquarters to answer the phone.

Advertisement

Despite grand promises to invest over $600 million, resurrect Jeep Cherokee and Compass production, and restore 3,300 jobs by late 2027, management has provided precisely zero retooling timelines to the union representing those workers.

While corporate executives master the art of ghosting, state and local officials are furiously throwing taxpayer money at the dirt surrounding the facility. Illinois has allocated $8.9 million in site-preparation grants to the region—snagging roughly a quarter of a state-wide $35 million grant package, ensuring that even if Stellantis drags its feet, the surrounding plumbing will be top-tier.

Advertisement

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris secured $5 million to run water lines to a 258-acre lot at Town Hall and Irene Road. Originally purchased for $18 million to host a hyped EV battery plant, those zero-emission dreams evaporated as Washington’s political landscape shifted. Now, the plot is being rebranded as a component supplier tech park.

The infrastructure spending spree continues down the road. Another $150,000 goes toward preliminary sewer planning while nearby Rockford snagged nearly $3.7 million to extend utilities opposite the new Rockford Logistics Park 20.

Mayor Tom McNamara hailed the funds for turning potential into progress, which is classic municipal translation for building shovel-ready industrial parks and hoping parts suppliers actually show up. Even Region 1 Planning Council bagged over $92,000 just to update a regional site-readiness database.

Advertisement

The stage is officially set. State agencies are laying millions of dollars’ worth of pipes, sewers, and databases, while Stellantis promises a glorious $600 million resurrection by late 2027. Now, if someone could just hand corporate management a phone so they can give their workforce a firm start date, that “next chapter” might actually begin.