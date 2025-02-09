Stellantis invites talk on “AI and the future of work” at Summer Car Show

The meeting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Summer Car Show venue for the Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and RAM brands

The country’s leading automotive sales group is offering a new activity for anyone interested on the Atlantic coast: a talk by a specialist on how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15, at 7 p.m. during the 2025 Summer Car Show, at the Stellantis brand headquarters on Route 11, KM 407, between Cariló and Villa Gesell.

Stellantis invites you to an exclusive talk on ” Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work ” given by technology specialist Camila Manera. As mentioned before, the meeting will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. at the Summer Car Show venue for the Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and RAM brands. Interested parties can register at https://summercarshow.com.ar/ or by clicking here

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we work, redefining processes, automating tasks and enhancing decision making. In this new scenario, collaboration between humans and technology opens up a world of opportunities to improve efficiency, creativity, and innovation in all areas.

This exclusive conference will explore all the questions and challenges posed by the evolution of artificial intelligence.

Camila Manera holds degrees in computer science, studied at Harvard and MIT, and is currently Chief Data Officer of Libro de Passes, a platform where players, agents, and clubs connect to generate new professional opportunities.