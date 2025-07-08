Stellantis introduces two new connected service packages for customers in the U.S.

Stellantis introduces a new structure for its connected services aimed at US customers. The goal is to offer more clarity and value, thanks to two simplified packages available for Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles, both new and eligible used ones. The Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands will follow in the coming months.

Stellantis simplifies connected services for US customers: two packages, more value and functionality

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Black Express interior

The first package, called Connect ONE, is included free for 10 years from vehicle purchase or lease. It includes a series of essential features designed to improve safety, efficiency and connectivity. Among these, we find OTA software updates, recall notifications, vehicle status reports and automatic SOS calls. There’s also the ability to remotely lock and unlock doors, use smartphones as digital keys, manage electric vehicle charging and access basic navigation. Some entertainment functions are also provided, such as onboard games.

For those who want an even more advanced experience, Stellantis offers Connect Wi-Fi PLUS, a premium subscription that significantly expands available functionality. Among the main benefits, unlimited Wi-Fi data to connect up to eight devices simultaneously, remote vehicle start, remote climate control activation and location via horn and lights. In case of theft, it’s possible to track the vehicle in real time. For families or shared use, the package includes alerts on speed, location and driving time zones.

Onboard, the experience is further enriched by the presence of an integrated voice assistant, compatible with smart home devices and Amazon Alexa, and connected real-time navigation, with information on traffic, speed cameras, map updates and fuel prices.

Customers who purchase or lease a new vehicle can activate Connect Wi-Fi PLUS free for three months, provided they register within 30 days of delivery. After the trial period, the subscription will be available at a cost of $17.99 per month.

In addition to introducing new features, Stellantis has extended the duration of many fundamental services. For example, vehicle status monitoring and maintenance planning go from five to ten years, while remote control for door opening and closing – initially limited to three months, is now included for the entire decade.

“We listened to our customers and simplified the offering to make it more accessible and transparent,” said Cristiani Campos, senior vice president of Stellantis‘ software division. “With this new structure, we offer a connected experience more consistent with the real needs of daily life.”

All services can be managed through the official brand app or through the website. The availability of individual functions may vary based on model, trim and equipment. Other offerings such as SiriusXM and assisted driving options remain unchanged. Older models, such as Durango, Pacifica and 2025 Compass and earlier, maintain the current connected services structure.