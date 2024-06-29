Stellantis in trouble: legal battle over 1.2 PureTech engine problems

Controversies related to the problems of Stellantis’ 1.2 PureTech engine continue in France. This engine, now in its third generation, has caused various problems for thousands of motorists over the years, who are now asking the automotive Group for compensation for the inconvenience suffered. The law firm of Christophe Lèguevaques, the same one that opened a campaign for Takata airbags on Citroen C3 and DS 3, intends to take the company to court.

Stellantis, the 1.2 PureTech engine continues to cause controversy: there’s no agreement between the parties, heading to court

In particular, the timing belt has caused many problems for thousands of customers, who are now on the warpath. So far, the law firm has collected 4,800 registrations, which could even double, and is asking the Group led by Carlos Tavares to compensate its customers. However, it seems that the company has again refused the request.

The law firm says that the company, which in recent years has nevertheless made proposals to customers affected by the engine problem, would have tried to shift responsibility to motorists, despite “we all know that the problem is caused by the engine,” the lawyer stated. Stellantis would have offered a premium ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 euros, depending on the case, and a warranty extension up to 10 years and 150,000 km. Furthermore, for those who wanted to resell the cars, now difficult to sell on the used market, Stellantis offered to certify the proper functioning of the engines.

Moreover, the Group would have also offered motorists reimbursement of legal expenses, equal to 159 euros for each individual consumer registered in the class action. However, these proposals seem not to be enough and, without an agreement between the parties, the battle will move to court. In this case, a judge will decide whether motorists are entitled to compensation or not. The same thing could happen in the coming months for the situation related to the airbags of various Citroen models, for a total of 600,000 vehicles.