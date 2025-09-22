Stellantis: in North America customer data stolen, the group warns against phishing

Over the weekend, Stellantis confirmed it had suffered a cybersecurity breach involving customer data in North America. The company explained that the incident affected an external platform operated by a third-party service provider used for customer service activities, where unauthorized access by outside actors was detected.

In an official statement, the automaker emphasized: “Protecting customer data and maintaining their trust are top priorities for us. We detected unauthorized access to the platform of a third-party provider that supports our customer service operations in North America. As soon as the incident was identified, we activated security protocols, launched a thorough investigation, and took immediate steps to contain and mitigate the risks. We also notified the relevant authorities and are directly informing the affected customers.”

The company clarified that the breach was limited to contact information and did not compromise financial or sensitive data. Stellantis nonetheless urges customers to remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts, avoiding suspicious links or sharing personal information in response to unexpected messages or calls.

The exact number of affected customers has not yet been disclosed. The ongoing investigation aims to fully determine the dynamics of the attack and to develop stronger protection measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.