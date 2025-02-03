Stellantis: how vans are converted to hybrid system

The market has welcomed an intriguing novelty, the new Opel Combo 4×4. However, this time, the project is not exclusively developed by Stellantis. The transformation of this vehicle bears the signature of French company Dangel, a firm specializing in converting thermal engine vehicles into mild hybrids. The core of the operation is an electric motor added to the rear axle, designed to improve traction and offer superior performance in challenging conditions.

Stellantis: here’s how a combustion engine vehicle was converted to Hybrid

This new configuration marks a clear departure from previous versions of the Combo 4×4. Instead of the classic mechanical all-wheel drive, the vehicle maintains its basic front-wheel drive, with power transmitted from the diesel engine to the front wheels. The rear electric unit activates only when additional power or traction is needed, providing dynamic support in critical moments.

The system is managed by advanced electronic intelligence that constantly monitors the vehicle’s grip. If it detects a loss of traction, it automatically activates the rear motor, working in synergy with the electronic stability control. Additionally, the driver can manually select two driving modes: Auto and Low, adapting the vehicle’s behavior based on the type of terrain. Power for the electric motor comes from a 48V battery with a 4.8 kWh capacity, designed to ensure efficient operation without compromising overall range.

Dangel’s conversion isn’t limited to just electrifying the drivetrain but also includes significant structural upgrades. The suspension system has been raised by 90 mm, increasing ground clearance and improving the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. To protect the most exposed elements during off-road driving, key components such as the engine, transmission, and fuel tank have been reinforced.

The solution proposed for the Combo 4×4 is not an isolated case. Dangel is extending this technology to various Stellantis group vehicles, particularly small vans intended for both cargo and passenger transport. The goal is to expand the offering to medium-sized vans as well, utilizing the EMP platform, which allows full compatibility with existing model architectures.

The Dangel 4WD conversion adds €9,400 ($9,650) to the vehicle’s base price. A significant investment, but justified by the increased versatility and improved capabilities in challenging driving conditions.