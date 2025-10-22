Stellantis hit with lawsuit in the U.S. for weak anti-theft technology

In the United States, Stellantis finds itself at the center of a major class action lawsuit, accused of having sold millions of vehicles with defective anti-theft systems and of having knowingly concealed their vulnerability. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, involves models produced between 2012 and 2024 from the Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands, all equipped with push-button start and the Sentry Key Immobilizer System (SKIS).

According to the complaint, these devices would be easy to bypass even for inexperienced thieves, who can steal a car in a few minutes by breaking a window and connecting a simple key programmer. Plaintiffs claim that Stellantis was aware of the problem but preferred not to inform customers, continuing to sell vehicles with an inadequate level of protection.

The case is comparable to the one that overwhelmed Hyundai and Kia after numerous thefts recorded in the United States, but with a substantial difference: while some Korean models lacked an immobilizer, Stellantis models have always had one. The central point of the lawsuit is precisely this: the device, while present, would not guarantee the promised security, making vehicles vulnerable and potentially non-compliant with federal theft prevention regulations.

Among the plaintiffs is Emmanuel Turcotte, from Florida, who recounts how his Ram 1500 TRX was stolen in a few minutes in April 2024. Many others participate in the lawsuit despite not having suffered thefts, denouncing a loss of value of their vehicles and an increase in insurance premiums due to the bad reputation of the models involved.

Last week, Judge Linda V. Parker rejected FCA US’s (Stellantis) request to resolve the dispute through arbitration, arguing that customers had not formally accepted that clause, nor received the document containing it. Consequently, the lawsuit will proceed in ordinary courts, where the Italian-French-American group will have to defend itself against serious accusations of negligence and commercial fraud.

If the Court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, Stellantis risks multimillion-dollar sanctions and compensation, in addition to image damage at a time when the group is trying to revive its brands in the American market and regain consumer confidence.