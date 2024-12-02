Stellantis: here’s when Carlos Tavares’ successor will be appointed

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has resigned with immediate effect, a decision that caught the automotive sector and company leadership by surprise. This unexpected announcement sharply contrasts with Tavares’ previous statements, in which he had publicly expressed his intention to maintain his role until 2026, when he had planned to retire.

We will know who will take Carlos Tavares’ place at the helm of Stellantis by mid-2025

Stellantis issued a brief statement to inform that the board of directors has accepted the CEO’s resignation and that procedures to identify the company’s next CEO have already begun. According to the statement, the company expects to complete the selection process and appoint the new CEO by the first half of 2025.

In the meantime, to ensure operational continuity and smooth business operations, a temporary executive committee will be established. This body, which will have interim management functions, will be led directly by the Chairman of the Board, John Elkann, who will oversee strategic and daily operations until the appointment of the permanent successor.

Stellantis has maintained a reserved position regarding the reasons that led to CEO Carlos Tavares’ sudden resignation. However, Henri de Castries, Senior Independent Director of the company, has suggested that there were disagreements with Tavares that contributed to this decision. Although details remain scarce, de Castries emphasized that “Stellantis’ success since its foundation has been based on perfect alignment between major shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the CEO. In recent times, however, differences of opinion have emerged that led the Board and the CEO to reach this decision.” This statement seems to suggest that the decision to part ways was the result of a mutual agreement, reached after the two parties failed to find common ground.

At present, no further details have been provided about what triggered the disagreements. It is likely, however, that clearer information will emerge in the coming days or weeks. Meanwhile, it should be noted that Tavares has faced increasing pressure on various fronts, with high expectations and complex challenges that may have contributed to creating tensions within the company leadership. Currently, many names are being suggested as possible successors to the Portuguese manager. Some think that one of the current group executives might be promoted, while others believe that ultimately a manager from outside Stellantis will be chosen. We will know more in the coming weeks.