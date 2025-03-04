Stellantis: here’s how sales went in February 2025 in Mexico

The Stellantis Group has closed a solid month of February in the Mexican market, recording 7,110 vehicles sold. Leading the performance was once again the Ram brand, which with 2,835 units confirms its position as the company’s commercial pillar in Mexico.

“We continue to achieve excellent results in this second month of the year,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico. “This success is the result of the quality of our vehicles across different segments, which continues to win over Mexican consumers.” Camalich particularly highlighted the contribution of the new Ram, which “thanks to its versatility, power, and superior towing capacity, represents a true benchmark in the pickup segment.” The director also emphasized the growth of Peugeot, which “continues to register a significant increase in sales, driven especially by the success of the Rifter in the local market.”

Analyzing the results of individual brands, Alfa Romeo continues its positive trend with 25 cars sold, of which 18 were Tonale SUV models. Dodge delivered 1,006 vehicles, with Attitude (602 units) and Journey (347) as the protagonists, while Durango reached 46 units. Also noteworthy is the Charger, which saw sales grow by 10% compared to February 2024.

Fiat registered 560 vehicles, mainly distributed among Pulse (209), Mobi (132), Argo (128), and Fastback (91). The Jeep brand totaled 1,237 units, with Compass leading at 278, followed by Renegade with 257 units. Wrangler’s performance was remarkable, which with 250 units marked a 47% increase over the same month last year, achieving its best February since 2021. The picture is completed by Commander (173), Grand Cherokee (169), JT (93), and Wagoneer (17).

Particularly brilliant was Peugeot’s result, which sold 1,447 cars, recording a growth of 32% compared to February 2024 and marking the best February in its history in Mexico. The 2008 and Manager models established their historical record for the month, while the 3008 SUV increased sales by 24%. Also significant was the contribution of commercial vehicles, with Partner and Partner Rapid delivering 401 and 310 units respectively.

Dominating Stellantis‘ sales charts was once again Ram, which with 2,835 units achieved a growth of 59% compared to February 2024, establishing its best February ever. The 700 model led sales with 1,361 units and an impressive +86%, followed by the 1200 with 1,019 units. Completing the picture are Light Duty (237), Heavy Duty (195), and ProMaster (23).

The February results therefore confirm the solidity of the Stellantis group in the Mexican market, where the Ram and Peugeot brands are demonstrating particular commercial dynamism.