Stellantis: here’s how sales performed in Q3 2025 in Canada

Stellantis Canada closed the third quarter of 2025 with 28,472 registered vehicles, a result marking an 8 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. Total sales since the beginning of the year amount to 87,380 units, down 12 percent compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Stellantis Canada Q3 2025 sales drop 8% despite strong Chrysler and Jeep growth

Looking at individual brands, Chrysler achieves the most significant growth with a 74 percent increase, driven by the minivan lineup produced in Canada. The Pacifica leads this recovery with an +84 percent compared to 2024, while the more value-oriented Grand Caravan grows 65 percent.

Good signals also come from Fiat, which continues to strengthen its position thanks to the 500e, the most accessible BEV in the Canadian market. The model has pushed the segment’s market share to 22.5 percent since the beginning of the year, doubling compared to 11 percent last year.

The Jeep brand registers an overall increase of 5 percent, supported by the performance of the Wrangler (+21 percent), Compass (+37 percent) and Wagoneer (+7 percent). Also positive is the trend for Ram Heavy Duty, which grows 18 percent thanks to the launch of the new 2025 range equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine.

Finally, Alfa Romeo continues to surprise with the Stelvio SUV marking a +73 percent, confirming the growing interest of Canadian customers in the brand’s premium models.

Overall, the quarter was not particularly brilliant for Stellantis in Canada, but the solidity of some brands and the positive results of key models suggest encouraging prospects for the group’s future in this strategic North American market.