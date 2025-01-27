Stellantis has resolved some of its US challenges

Matt Frantzen, president of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1268, smiles and shrugs when thinking about the latest developments related to Stellantis‘ plants in Belvidere. A recent company email announced the possibility of reopening the factory by 2027, with plans to start production of a new mid-size pickup truck.

Antonio Filosa, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, emphasized that the vehicle would be assembled at this facility, which was closed in early 2023. “I’m satisfied that something is moving, but it’s not everything that was promised to us,” comments Frantzen. According to the union leader, details are missing about other previous commitments, such as the MegaHub project and the battery plant, which would have brought thousands of jobs.

Stellantis’ current plan envisions the return of 1,500 unionized workers to the facility, which has been inactive for four years. Senator Dick Durbin welcomed the news, calling it a “positive breakthrough.” However, details regarding the MegaHub and battery factory remain uncertain. According to the 2023 agreement, Stellantis had promised a $4.8 billion investment, with $3.2 billion allocated for the battery plant. However, the figure has now been reduced to $1.2 billion. A Stellantis spokesperson stated that the battery plant plan is still under evaluation, raising concerns among unions.

Frantzen believes that to ensure the success of Stellantis’ Belvidere location, it’s necessary to listen to the market: “Customers need to tell us what they want, not the other way around.” According to him, a possible solution would be to focus on gasoline or hybrid pickup trucks, considering the uncertainty surrounding electric vehicles and reduced political pressure on electric car mandates.

Legislators also agree on the importance of adapting to the future. State Representative Dave Vella stated that electric vehicles represent the future, but will still require time for large-scale implementation, with infrastructure and battery technologies continuously evolving.