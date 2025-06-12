Stellantis has opened applications for the Estelar Jovem Aprendiz 2025 program

In total, there are 360 vacancies distributed among the company’s units in Betim, Itaúna, Belo Horizonte and Contagem. Applicants must be between 16 and 21 years old and reside in the regions where they operate

Stellantis opens applications for 2025 Estelar Jovem Aprendiz program

Betim, June 10, 2025 – Stellantis has opened applications for the 2025 Estelar Jovem Aprendiz program, an initiative that offers young people the opportunity to enter the job market by focusing on hands-on learning, innovation and continuous development. A total of 360 vacancies are available in Minas Gerais, distributed among business units in Betim, Itaúna, Belo Horizonte and Contagem. Operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 21 can participate in the selection process. Applicants must be enrolled in high school (for applicants under the age of 18) or have already completed it (for applicants over the age of 18), as well as be residents of the regions where the work will be carried out and demonstrate interest in administrative and/or production areas.

During the program, the selected youth will follow a structured training course, with the support of mentors from different areas of Stellantis and access to technical or qualification courses offered by the National Industrial Training Service (Senai).

The program lasts up to two years, with a workload of between 4 and 6 hours per day, depending on the area of activity. For courses with a workload of 4 hours, training will be theoretical only and will take place at Senai.

Benefits offered include: financial aid, transportation and/or chartered transportation, food (on-site meal, basic food basket or meal voucher), life insurance, health plan, access to Gympass/Wellhub, Clube Mais Stellantis, psychosocial support through the Conte Comigo program, and others.Registration is open and can be done on the website: https://programaestelar.com.br/